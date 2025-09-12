Greene King Launches New Loyalty Rewards Programme

Share Post Share Email

Pubco and brewer Greene King is launching its first-ever pub loyalty rewards programme, offering customers guaranteed free food or drink rewards as part of a new in-app feature.

From 10 September, new customers who download the Greene King Pubs and Restaurants app, register and activate rewards can ‘Spin to Win’ to win prizes ranging from a free drink to a main meal worth up to £18.99.

The move comes as more than seven in ten Brits (71%) cite the cost of living as their biggest concern, according to research by Greene King. Despite this, more than a quarter (28%) still see eating and drinking out as their favourite “small treat.”

With 57% of pubgoers reporting they would actively seek out deals if eating out became more expensive, Spin to Win is designed to make pub trips feel even more rewarding.

To be in with a chance of winning, each new loyalty user gets one spin upon registering through the app, offering a fun and rewarding welcome to the Greene King community.

The offer will be redeemable across six of Greene King’s most popular brands: Greene King Pubs, Belhaven Pubs, Flaming Grill, Chef & Brewer, Farmhouse Inns and Hungry Horse.

Kevin Hydes, Group Marketing Director at Greene King, commented: “Pubs are about creating feel-good moments, but we know many people are keeping a close eye on costs.

That’s why we’re always looking for ways to make visiting our pubs even more rewarding and to give back to our customers. With Spin to Win, we’re giving new customers a little something extra – a chance to enjoy a free treat on us, just for joining our loyalty programme.

“It’s about creating those feel-good moments that turn an ordinary visit into something memorable. Whether it’s a free drink after an autumnal walk, or a surprise meal upgrade when out with friends, we want our guests to feel like they’ve had a win whatever the occasion – because that’s what great pub experiences are all about.”