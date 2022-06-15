Greene King Pub Partners Hits Milestone of 10 Hive Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has launched its tenth Hive Pub.

The Albert Tavern in South Norwood, London, has been transformed into a Hive Pub following a £100,000 investment.

The new Hive Pub will be run by franchisee Tammy Hardy.

The Albert Tavern has been transformed with a complete refresh of the pub throughout creating a more modern look and feel with new lighting, furniture, decorations and flooring inside in line with the Hive Pubs brand and concept.

As a Hive Pub, sport will be a key part of the offer at The Albert Tavern and so the pub has Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions to show all the major sporting events.

Aimed at those with experience of running a pub, the Hive Pub franchise agreement gives licensees a ready to trade pub within a proven branded concept for just £5,000 ingoing cost.

Franchisees get a minimum guaranteed income of £20,000 plus additional income based on performance such as share of turnover and other bonus opportunities including profit share.

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“It is fantastic to reach the milestone of our tenth Hive Pub opening with our £100,000 investment in The Albert Tavern. We are really pleased with the success of our Hive Pubs so far and look forward to opening even more in the coming weeks and months.”