Much Loved North Berwick Venue Herringbone Reopens Doors After Major Refurb

ONE of East Lothian’s best-loved venues, Herringbone, reopened its doors on Saturday (February 4) after undergoing a significant refurbishment.

Herringbone, operated by leading Scottish hospitality group, Buzzworks Holdings, closed on Sunday 8th January for several weeks of renovation work, with a much-anticipated makeover modernising the venue in line with the group’s prestigious portfolio.

Designed by Buzzworks’ in-house design team, Herringbone has been lovingly restored with a new central wine bar acting as a focal point in the venue, with luxurious natural furnishings in a casual coastal style and beautiful botanical plants throughout.

The reimagined venue also includes a stunning new wall mural by Glasgow’s famous artpistol Gallery, an eclectic mix of upcycled furniture, and an infusion of colour through wallpaper and new handmade clay tiling.

However, one of the biggest transformations is the venue’s new, state-of-the-art kitchen which has allowed the talented chef team to add an array of delectable additions to its already impressive menu.

Sure to impress even the most discerning of diners, dishes include roasted monkfish wrapped in parma ham and a plant-based option of spiced celeriac steak with cannelloni beans and spinach, as well some true Herringbone classics such as the seared flat iron steak slices with rocket, parmesan and fries or the sesame crusted Bass Rock salmon burger with wasabi mayo, crispy nori and fries.

For drinks connoisseurs, the enhanced modern bar will also be stocked with local craft beers, 30 wonderful wines by the glass and beautifully crafted cocktails within the independent venue.

Ash Bairstow, Operations Director at Herringbone, said:

“Having opened our much-loved Herringbone in 2014, we’re delighted to invest in this substantial refurbishment after almost a decade of trading and to modernise it for the team, local community and visitors alike.

“It’s a fantastic venue which is loved in the area, therefore we have kept many of our key features whilst modernising the interior and bolstering the enjoyable experience we offer to visitors.

“All of the changes have been made with our guests in mind and we very much look forward to welcoming them to our newly revamped venue whilst providing the exciting and engaging experience that Herringbone is known for.”