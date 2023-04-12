Greene King Pub Partners Licensees celebrate 30th Anniversary

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has celebrated the 30th anniversary of one of its Partners.

Couple Siobhan and Chris Humphrey took on The Red Lion in Bromley, South East London in 1993 and have run the pub ever since.

During their 30 years of tenure, the couple have turned The Red Lion into a proper community pub that provides a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The pub is known locally for its exceptional selection of well-kept ales, which has seen it win CAMRA awards and even be featured in The Good Beer Guide 26 consecutive years in a row. As well as its great beer, the pub serves fresh stone-baked pizzas popular with pub-goers.

In recognition of Siobhan and Chris’ dedication and commitment to The Red Lion and the local community it serves, Greene King Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson presented the couple with a specially made plaque to showcase in their pub.

Siobhan and Chris Humphrey, licensees for The Red Lion, said: “We feel incredibly proud to have been part of the local community for the past 30 years. Our pub has always been more than just a place to drink and eat; it’s a place where people come to socialise and create memories. We would like to thank our customers, staff and Greene King for their support over the years, and we look forward to many more happy years at The Red Lion!”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of our partnership with Siobhan and Chris at The Red Lion. Their commitment to serving the local community is truly inspiring. Congratulations to Siobhan and Chris on this incredible milestone. We are proud to call you our Partners and look forward to continuing our partnership with you in the years to come.”