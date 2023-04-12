Easter Weekend Lifts Spending Across Hospitality and Leisure

Share Tweet Share Email

New data from Barclays shows that Hospitality and Leisure businesses benefitted from a 2.7% per cent increase in the total number of sales over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend (7-10 April) – compared to Easter 2022 – as Brits made the most of the warmer weather and enjoyed days out after months of cutbacks.



The categories which saw an uplift in transaction volumes, compared to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in 2022*, include:

• Restaurants

o Up 3.09 per cent

• Camping & Caravan sites:

o Up 8.4 per cent

• Sports centres (including football and golf):

o Up 21 per cent

• Fast Food

o Up 0.5 per cent

Marc Pettican, Head of Barclaycard Payments, said: “After a period of reduced non-essential spending, it’s encouraging to see so many Brits make the most of their Easter celebrations this year. Consumer spending surged across Hospitality and Leisure as people enjoyed the sunshine across much of the UK this weekend and headed out to restaurants, camping and caravan sites, and sport centres.

“While our research shows that half of consumers are consciously trying to cut back on discretionary spending overall, this uplift in transactions demonstrates that many Brits are still keen to spend their time off outdoors, socialising and eating out with friends and family. This will be welcome news for UK businesses amid the rising cost of living, and as they look forward to another boost in trade over the Coronation weekend and upcoming May bank holidays.”