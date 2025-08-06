Greene King Pub Partners on Track to Invest £27 Million in Pubs in 2025

Share Post Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, is on course to invest £27 million in its pub estate during 2025 – its biggest annual investment in recent years, despite rising costs facing the industry.

This latest investment follows significant capital expenditure of £23 million in 2023 and again in 2024, demonstrating Greene King’s continued and consistent commitment to supporting its leased, tenanted and franchise partners, maintaining high-quality pubs and investing in communities across the UK.

Greene King’s £27 million investment in 2025 is being used to support these businesses by refurbishing and transforming leased, tenanted and franchise pubs across England and Scotland this year. It comes at a time when costs facing the sector are higher than ever following a reduction in business rates relief for small businesses in April and rising employment costs.

Earlier this year, Greene King Pub Partners announced that 94% of its estate is currently let out on substantive agreements – the highest occupancy rate among the UK’s biggest partnership pub businesses.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the continued investment we are making in our pubs. Hitting £27 million of investment this year is a clear sign of our long-term commitment to supporting our partners and the communities we serve, especially at a time when pubs are facing rising costs.”

“This sustained investment is part of our strategy to ensure our pubs remain vibrant, sustainable businesses at the heart of local communities – whether they are leased, tenanted or franchise.”

“We know how important pubs are to the social and economic fabric of the UK – and we’re proud to play our part in backing them.”