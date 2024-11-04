Greene King Starts Christmas Celebrations With The King Of Christmas Cheer – Christopher Biggins

Share Post Share Email

That Christmas feeling genuinely kicks in for most Brits at the start of November, new data has revealed.

Nearly half of Brits (43%), feel it’s never too early to start enjoying Christmas, according to a new nationwide study by Greene King.

Feeling more festive than ever before, the start of November is when we’re first likely to experience festive merriment. More than 1 in 4 (27%) claim they start to feel Christmassy more than 6 weeks before the big day with a further 11% pinpointing the beginning of November.

Events that are usually associated with the start of November, such as the turning on of the Christmas lights (61%) really switch on our festive mood, the survey reveals. This Christmassy feeling is amplified by Christmas films starting on TV (57%) and seeing Christmas ads on the TV (44%).

Having Christmas drinks with friends and family (40%) are also a huge contributor to how Christmassy we feel.

So, this year, to officially mark the start of the festive countdown, Greene King has partnered with pantomime legend and King of Christmas Cheer, Christopher Biggins to host a Rocking Rudolph celebration, which is the UK’s number one Christmas ale and is truly a festive pint.

Christopher Biggins said: “I love that as a nation, we are celebrating Christmas earlier which can only mean more time spent together getting into the festive spirit and season of goodwill. In the spirit of Christmas and thinking of loved ones, Greene King is also giving 5p (plus VAT) for every pint sold of Rocking Rudolph in pubs to Macmillan Cancer Support this festive season.”

“Christmas is my favourite time of year, so I was overjoyed when Greene King asked me to help them commence festivities in true style by hosting my first Christmas party of 2024.

“Known for my garden soirees – turning on of the Christmas tree lights and fashioning my Rocking Rudolph jumper really switched on my guest’s festive mood!”

The money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support through the sale of Rocking Rudolph in pubs will go towards helping the charity to continue to provide vital care and support for people living with cancer.