Nestlé Professional Opens Registrations for the 37th Toque d’Or Competition

Nestlé Professional has officially opened registrations for the 37th edition of its Toque d’Or competition. College lecturers have until January 17 to register their Level 2, 3, and 4 back and front of house students.

To provide further guidance to participants, a Google Hangout will be hosted before the entry challenge closes. Past competitors will share their experiences, offer advice, and provide insights into the products and challenges students will encounter in this year’s competition. This virtual event will be an invaluable resource for students as they prepare to take on the Toque d’Or journey.

Next year’s winners will embark on an unforgettable adventure to Italy, immersing themselves in the heart of its world-famous food and drink culture. They’ll have the chance to explore the very best of Italian produce and visit Nestlé’s food and beverage sites for a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. This exciting journey will offer a unique blend of culinary discovery and industry insight in one of the most iconic food destinations on the planet.

Toque d’Or 2025 promises an exciting journey for Back and Front of House students aged 18 to 25 on Levels 2, 3, or 4. Across six action-packed stages, entrants will not only expand their knowledge in key areas of the hospitality industry but also meet and impress renowned judges.

After competing in their colleges, the top students will head to the National Heats in March at The Grand Cookery School in York.

Katya Simmons, Managing Director of Nestlé Professional UK&I said: “The hospitality industry offers dynamic and rewarding careers with opportunities to make a real impact. Our Toque d’Or competition is a fantastic way to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the industry, offering students the chance to engage with influential chefs and gain practical experience.”

To register and find out more about the competition’s format and timeline, college lecturers, employers, and apprentices should go to: Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or 2025