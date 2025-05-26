Hall & Woodhouse Named a Sunday Times Best Places to Work Employer for Second Year Running

Share Post Share Email

The 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards celebrate top UK companies that deliver employee satisfaction and workplace excellence. Results for the awards are collated through team members completing survey questions measuring employee experience, reward and recognition, job satisfaction, and wellbeing.

Dean Livesey, director of Great Place to Work at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “We are thrilled to feature on The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for the second year running. Being a values-led business, our team is central to everything we do. This award confirms our team feel valued and a part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, something we continuously strive for.

“We have built on the foundations we laid out in the previous year to become an even better employer, and I’m delighted to have achieved this goal. It is imperative to us as a business that Hall & Woodhouse remains a great place to work for generations to come.”