Harrods Restructures Restaurant Portfolio as Celebrity Chef Partnerships End

Share Post Share Email

London’s prestigious Harrods department store has confirmed a significant restructuring of its restaurant portfolio, with several high-profile chef partnerships set to conclude over the coming months as the retailer pivots towards developing its own food and beverage concepts.

The Knightsbridge institution will bid farewell to four celebrity chef-led establishments, marking the end of an era for the luxury destination’s dining scene. Sushi by Masa, the upscale Japanese restaurant helmed by renowned chef Masayoshi Takayama, will cease operations alongside Tom Kerridge’s popular Fish and Chips outlet and Calum Franklin’s restaurant situated in the historic Georgian dining room.

The final closure in the restructure will see Gordon Ramsay Burger close its doors on 11 January 2025. The establishment gained considerable media attention upon its 2020 launch, particularly for its premium Wagyu beef offering that carried an £85 price tag and contained 1,665 calories.

Franklin’s departure represents a particularly swift conclusion to what was anticipated to be a longer-term partnership, with the chef’s restaurant having opened in the Georgian space only at the end of 2024. The Georgian dining room itself holds significant historical importance, having once claimed the distinction of being London’s largest restaurant.

The decision follows what Harrods describes as a comprehensive strategic review examining customer preferences and prevailing industry trends. The review identified notable shifts in dining behaviours, including consumers’ increasing tendency to dine earlier in the evening – a pattern that has become more pronounced across the UK hospitality sector in recent years.

This trend aligns with broader changes observed throughout the hospitality industry, where establishments have reported shifts in peak dining times and customer expectations following the pandemic period. The rise of early evening dining has prompted many operators to reconsider their service models and operational strategies.

While bidding farewell to these partnerships, Harrods emphasises its commitment to maintaining its position as a premium dining destination. The company has announced plans for significant investment in developing its own food and beverage concepts, with new openings scheduled to launch in the coming months.

Not all external partnerships will conclude, however. Harrods will continue to host several restaurants operated in collaboration with outside chefs and brands, including the popular Pasta Evangelists and Kinoya Ramen Bar. The latter represents an international collaboration, having been developed in Dubai by chef Neha Mishra before establishing its London presence.

Despite Franklin’s departure, the Georgian dining room will maintain its operational status, continuing to serve its renowned afternoon tea service and terrace menus. This decision preserves one of Harrods’ most traditional dining experiences, ensuring continuity for customers who value the classic British hospitality offering.

The afternoon tea service has long been a cornerstone of the Georgian’s appeal, attracting both international visitors and local clientele seeking the quintessential London luxury experience.

Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, addressed the changes in a statement emphasising the customer-centric approach driving the decision. “As part of Harrods’ considered customer approach, we took the decision a number of months ago to review feedback and data to ensure our in-store experience is delivering against customers’ evolving preferences,” Ward explained.

He continued: “Harrods has a rich history of serving the finest food and drink and we are constantly progressing our dining offerings. We’d like to thank all the fantastic chefs that we have been very privileged to work with over the last few years for their partnership. Together we have served many thousands of diners from shoppers to families and friends celebrating special moments in our restaurants.”