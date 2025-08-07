Glebe Farm Foods’ PureOaty Range Adds Two More Great Taste Awards to its Growing Collection

Share Post Share Email

Glebe Farm Foods, the Cambridgeshire-based family business renowned for its 100% British gluten free oat products, is proud to announce that two of its PureOaty products have each been awarded a coveted 1-star rating at the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2025 – a benchmark of excellence in the UK food industry.

Out of the 14,340 products put through the competition’s rigorous judging process, PureOaty Tea-rrific Oat Drink and PureOaty Porridge Oats stood out to one of the country’s most respected blind-tasting panels, comprising of over 500 experts, including top chefs, food writers, retailers, and buyers. This recognition proves that choosing plant-based and gluten free doesn’t mean compromising on quality or taste.

PureOaty Tea-rrific Oat Drink, specifically formulated to work perfectly in tea without curdling, impressed judges with both its flavour and texture. They described it as “naturally sweet and bright alone, but absolutely a delight in a cup of tea” and praised it as “perfectly balanced…a great invention that we very much enjoyed.”

Meanwhile, PureOaty Porridge Oats, a fibre rich breakfast favourite, also delivered on taste, with judges noting: “The porridge has the feel of premium oats…a subtle nutty flavour, and a pleasing creaminess”. They were also equally impressed with the fact the “oats are gluten free” and by the efforts Glebe Farm Foods make “to reduce food mileage”.

These latest accolades add to a growing list of wins across the PureOaty range, which already boasts Great Taste stars for PureOaty Barista Oat Drink, PureOaty Creamy & Enriched Oat Drink, and PureOaty Choco Chip Oat Granola.

Philip Rayner, MD and Co-founder of Glebe Farm Foods comments: “Winning not one, but two Great Taste Awards is a proud moment for our entire team.

Taste has always been at the heart of PureOaty, not just for ourselves, but for our customers, many of whom follow a gluten free diet and are all too familiar with bland, uninspiring options. That’s why having both our Tea-rrific Oat Drink and Porridge Oats recognised by the Great Taste Awards is such a fantastic achievement.

“Every step – from growing and milling to manufacturing and packaging – happens on our family-run farm in Cambridgeshire, giving us complete control over the quality of our products. These awards are a real testament to the care and passion our team puts into developing our products, from nurturing the oats in our fields to carefully crafting and perfecting each recipe.”

PureOaty products are available for wholesale and retail supply plus through various contract caterers and foodservice channels. Glebe Farm Foods offers tailored support, from samples and spec sheets to sector-specific advice, to help businesses make the most of this growing category.

For more information about Glebe Farm Foods and its award-winning PureOaty range, visit www.glebefarmfoods.co.uk