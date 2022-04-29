Head Down to Your Local this Bank Holiday Weekend says CAMRA

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale’s “Summer of Pub” campaign officially launches this weekend, encouraging people to head down to the local to raise a pint to the first summer without restrictions after a difficult two years.

For those who may need a bit of inspiration, CAMRA has developed an interactive map to help pub-goers find events and activities near them – whether they be open mic nights, pub quizzes or tap takeover. Pubs and breweries are encouraged to submit events throughout the summer, all of which will be available to search for here: https://summerofpub.camra.org.uk/

CAMRA has officially partnered with three charities for the Campaign:

• Ask for Clive – the organisers of “Pub Pride” on 27 May, which aims to create inclusive space and events for the LGBTQ+ community.

• Thank Brew – the official partners for the Jubilee Weekend, who have created a “Thank Brew” beer, all proceeds of which will go to charitable partners in conjuncture with Thank You Day and the Eden Project’s Big Jubilee Lunch

• Creative Lives – who support creative communities and are working with Pub is the Hub to showcase good examples of pubs providing space for creative cultural community activities.

CAMRA will be working with each partner to support and promote their work under the Summer of Pub banner, highlighting the important social and economic role that pubs play in local communities across the country.

CAMRA’s National Chairman Nik Antona said: “If you’ve ever needed an excuse to head to the pub, we can help! This summer is jam-packed with fantastic initiatives and events which highlight just how important our locals are to their communities. After two years of restrictions and lockdowns, pub activities have been sorely missed – whether its as simple as joining in a local pub quiz or as grand as an organised Jubilee celebration, taking advantage of the extended licensing hours. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to support their locals this weekend, and all summer long.”

CAMRA is encouraging beer drinkers to kick off a Summer of Pub by supporting their local over the first long bank holiday weekend (Fri 29 April – Monday 2 May).

It has also put together a full calendar of events over the summer months, to continually rally people down to their local, including:

• 2 May – first bank holiday weekend

• 27 May – Pub Pride – in partnership with Ask for Clive

• 3 June – Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations in partnership with Thank Brew

• 1-7 June – Volunteers’ Week

• 15 June – Beer Day Britain

• 19 June – Father’s Day

• 28 June – Creative Lives share diverse examples of pubs as hubs for local creative groups

• 4 July – Independence Day (America)

• 6-31 July – Women’s Euros

• 28 July – 8 August – Commonwealth Games

• 2-5 August – Great British Beer Festival

• 5 August – International Beer Day

• 15 August – Pub Games Day

• 29 August – last bank holiday

Activities taking place across all events will be showcased on CAMRA’s Summer of Pub map, including partner events.

Danny Clare, co-founder and chair of Ask for Clive said: “We’re delighted to be running Pub Pride once again this year, which is an opportunity for pubs to open their doors to the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the start of Pride Month, and let them know they are a welcome space. It is fantastic to see CAMRA’s support for the event this year and their Summer of Pub map now features all participating Pub Pride venues, so make sure to check back to the page to find some fantastic Pub Pride events taking place on 27 May!”

CAMRA is also working closely to support the Thank Brew Campaign by promoting events taking place over the Jubilee Weekend on its map and encouraging publicans and brewers to stock and produce Thank Brew.

James Grugeon, The Good Beer Co-Founder, organisers of the ‘Thank Brew’ campaign in support of Thank You Day, The Big Jubilee Lunch and to raise funds for Together, Eden Project Communities and Reset Refugees and Communities said: “We’re proud to be working with CAMRA to help celebrate pubs and people across the nation celebrate a Summer of Pub. We hope everyone can come together to raise a toast to their local communities and say thank you to HM The Queen for her years of service on the long Jubilee Holiday Weekend.”

CAMRA has also joined the calls led by Purpose Union for the additional Jubilee bank holiday date to be made permanent, recognising the social and economic benefit they provide to communities up and down the country.

CAMRA’s National Chairman Nik Antona added: “I think we can all raise a glass to the Government’s recent decision to extend licensing hours for pubs over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, this is a real opportunity for communities to come together down at their local, boosting morale as well as footfall for businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic. We urge the Government to consider making this additional bank holiday a permanent feature in the calendar, as we believe it would be both economically and socially beneficial for communities up and down the country.”

In recognition of the important role that pubs play in their local communities, CAMRA is supporting a Creative Lives initiative to showcase good examples of pubs providing space for creative cultural communities.

Robin Simpson, Chief Executive of Creative Lives said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we know that many local creative groups are struggling to find suitable venues in which to meet. Creative Lives is delighted to be working with CAMRA and Pub is The Hub to highlight how pubs can play a significant local role as hubs for creative cultural activity.”