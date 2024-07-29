Hertfordshire Pub Company Looks To Double In Size As It Takes Third Pub With Star

Share Tweet Share Email

Hertfordshire-based pub operator Fishermann Pub Group has taken a five-year lease on its fourth pub in the county and says it has the capacity to double the company’s size to eight sites.

The Bull at Whitwell is Fishermann’s third venture with Star Pubs. The only pub in the village, it closes this week for a joint £260,000 refurbishment to upgrade it into a premium local that is characteristic of the Fishemann estate.

The overhaul will carefully renovate the outside of the grade II listed pub – which dates back to the 1600s – repainting it and adding new lighting and signage. The garden will have a makeover too, with new planting, furniture for 92 customers and six-seater pods.

Says Fishermann Pub Group co-founder Pete Mann, “For all the doom and gloom in the mainstream media, we’re confident about expanding. In our experience, if pubgoers are getting quality and value, they still come out and don’t mind paying more for something good. You’ve got to move with the times though and keep changing your offer; you can’t afford to stand still. It makes investment from pub companies and licensees vital – you have to spend to get the returns.

“Leased pubs are the only option for smaller operators in Hertfordshire now. On the rare occasions an attractive freehold pub comes on the market, it’s snapped up by investors. We hope to take more pubs with Star; we enjoy working with them, they’re open and transparent and we’ve had a great partnership for many years.”

Comments Matt Cornwell, Investment Manager for Star Pubs: “Investment is key to keeping pubs open and thriving, especially in a competitive market when consumer spending is under pressure. Star’s pubs are predominantly premium locals, so Fishermann’s business model is a great fit. They’re at the forefront of the premium local sector; they deliver to a high standard and are always ahead of the game in terms of their offer. Having turned round other struggling pubs in Hertfordshire, Fishermann have a proven track record. The Bull is getting the full works. It will be a fantastic local for villagers providing great food and drink on their doorsteps without the need to travel.”