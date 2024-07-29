Euros and Sunshine Heat Up Drinks Sales 14%

Share Tweet Share Email

The Euro 2024 final and some long overdue warm weather gave drinks sales a 14% boost in Britain’s pubs, bars and restaurants last week.

The figure from CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker—for average sales in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday (20 July), against the equivalent period in 2023—is the best of the summer so far. It is also the third week of year-on-year growth in four—proof of a strong Euro 2024 tournament for the On Premise.

The day of the final (Sunday 14 July) sent sales soaring by 123% against the same Sunday in July 2024, as millions of consumers headed to pubs and bars to watch with friends and family.

There was something of a hangover in the days after the final, with daily sales down between 7% and 14% from Monday to Wednesday (15 to 17 July). However, rising temperatures towards the back end of the week drove consumers to beer gardens across Britain, and triggered year-on-year uplifts of 5% and 4% on Thursday and Friday (18 and 19 July).

LAD brands have felt the biggest boost in pubs and bars during Euro 2024, and the final sent sales soaring even higher. Across the week, beer sales were 20% ahead, while cider—which also benefited from the sunny weather—was up by 40%. Spirits (up 10%) recorded their first double-digit growth in many months, while soft drinks were up 5% and wine down 3%.

“England’s Euro 2024 campaign might have ended in disappointment, but it was a very successful tournament for beer and cider brands and the thousands of pubs and bars screening games,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “A burst of warm weather has helped to build momentum, and the summer holidays should add another injection of sales. Many consumers’ spending remains under pressure, but there is a sense of optimism for many venues and suppliers for the rest of 2024.”