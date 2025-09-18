Punch Pubs & Co Strengthens Environmental Commitment at Cannock Chase

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co has completed another community clean-up, contributing to the preservation of Cannock Chase’s natural environment.

In partnership with Biffa, the UK’s leader in sustainable waste management, and Molson Coors Beverage Company, the event brought together over 30 volunteers, including members of the local community to tackle litter across the Chase’s stunning woodland.

Held on Monday, 8th September, the initiative reflects Punch’s core value of Doing Well, by Doing Good – the force behind all of the business’s community and sustainability efforts.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are deeply integrated throughout Punch’s operations, as it continues to engage employees, Publicans, Management Partners (MPs), and suppliers in making it and, in turn, its businesses, more ethical and environmentally friendly.

Families and friends joined the enthusiastic clean-up crew to protect the Chase’s cherished woodland walks, grasslands, and trails – a true community effort to uphold the area of outstanding natural beauty.

Jon Dale, Punch Pubs’ Strategic Corporate Affairs & ESG Lead, who has spearheaded the company’s clean-up campaigns, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have completed a number of community cleans across the country this year. It’s inspiring to see so many people come together to support this initiative and help protect these beautiful spaces for future generations.

“Thank you to all who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring the success of these events. Our momentum continues to increase, and we are confident that we will maintain steady progress in our Doing Well, by Doing Good initiatives, setting a standard within the hospitality industry.”

Together, volunteers collected 76kg of litter, adding to the 390kg of waste gathered across Punch’s community cleans over the past 18 months – all responsibly processed through Biffa’s respected commodity markets.

To celebrate their efforts, volunteers then gathered at local Punch pub, The Hen House, to raise a well-earned pint in recognition of their shared achievement.

Hayley Coles, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said:

“We’re really grateful to Punch Pubs, Biffa, Molson Coors and all the volunteers who came together to support this clean-up at Cannock Chase. Their efforts make a real difference in protecting the special landscapes and wildlife that make the Chase such a treasured place to visit.

“Partnerships like this show how much we can achieve when communities, businesses and the council work together, and I hope this inspires even more people to volunteer and get involved in caring for our beautiful countryside.”