Punch Pubs & Co acquires the Bull, Ilchester

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The Bull pub in Ilchester, Somerset.

The traditional wet-led pub sits within Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate, and will be operated by experienced Publican Yvonne Wright, who will be relaunching the Bull to ensure it remains at the heart of the community.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented:

“We are pleased to welcome the Bull into the Punch family. It is a fantastic pub that has excellent qualities, and we’re confident that it will contribute to the continued success of our Leased and Tenanted estate as Yvonne and the team step in.”

The Bull has a well-established guest base already, and offers an extensive array of drinks from world lagers and beers to ciders, spirits and softs. It is also renowned locally for the success of its sports teams including skittles, pool and darts.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager Jay Pearce added:

“Yvonne is an outstanding and seasoned operator who has successfully managed a number of pubs within our estate. She will be ensuring the great legacy left by the previous Publicans will continue, whilst we search for a long-term Publican to drive this community pub forward. With an investment planned for later this year and the re-introduction of a home-cooked food menu, I am enthusiastic about the potential of this village pub and look forward to witnessing its future success.”