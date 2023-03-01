Hospitality Rising Hits More than 72,000 Job Applications

Share Tweet Share Email

The world’s biggest hospitality recruitment initiative, Hospitality Rising, has attracted an incredible 72,409 job applications, just months after the official campaign was launched.

Hospitality Rising’s inaugural campaign, ‘Rise Fast, Work Young’, was launched last October in a bid to tackle the sector’s crippling jobs crisis.

Supported by some of the world’s most successful hospitality leaders and best-loved chefs, #risefastworkyoung aims to entice new recruits by showcasing the opportunities and promise that come with a career in hospitality.

This week, it was revealed the initiative has seen a whopping 4,200 applications each week for the 43,707 roles that have been posted to the jobs page to date.

Since its inception just over a year ago, the initiative has gained the backing of more than 300 businesses as well as celebrity chefs and hospitality leaders.

By asking backers to pledge just £5 per employee, it aims to reach a £5m target allowing for a “government-sized” collaborative campaign that will change the perception of the industry and bolster its workforce for good.

Mark McCulloch, founder of Hospitality Rising and campaign director, said:

“We are over the moon with the success of the campaign so far and to see such an immense number of people coming forward to apply for a role within the hospitality sector.

“The fact that our campaign has attracted more than 72,000 applications and counting within just four months highlights the fact that our movement is growing, and that people really do see what a fantastic industry hospitality is to work in.

“By coming together and simply investing a small portion of our budgets into driving forward this major recruitment campaign, we can ensure that the industry flourishes once again and gains the recognition it truly deserves.

“To achieve that we need even more businesses to join us and would urge any operators or suppliers not already involved, to grab the opportunity to come together to help tackle the workforce crisis that is threatening our brilliant industry.”

Businesses looking to join the movement should register their interest by emailing hello@hospitalityrising.org