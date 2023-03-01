The Search is on for the 2023 National Seafood Chef of the Year

Share Tweet Share Email

The search is on for the National Seafood Chef of the Year 2023 – as the prestigious competition opens for entries.

The competition, open to all full-time and college-based modern apprentice chefs under the age of 25, not only gives them a chance to demonstrate their talent but also gives valuable industry experience and a platform to demonstrate their flair, understanding and ability.

It is highly regarded across the industry for the valuable experience it gives these young chefs and the calibre of judges and prizes it attracts. Previous years have seen Nathan Outlaw, Rick Stein, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Mitch Tonks, Mark Hix, Cyrus Todiwla and Aiden Byrne amongst the judging panel.

The young chefs will compete in one of three regional heats to be held at Llandeilo Cymru on the 12th May, Norwich on the 18th May and Sunderland College on the 26th May.

The successful nine teams from the heats will progress to the Grand Final at the Grimsby Institute on Friday, 9th June, where they will cook a three-course menu which will include an innovation test. The test will challenge the finalists with a surprise recipe which requires them to produce an intermediate course using a specified list of ingredients. The winning team will receive an amazing mystery prize this year, with the other prizes being announced over the next few months.

Paul Robinson, Grimsby Institute Associate Principal, said:

“We are delighted to be officially launching the National Seafood Competition 2023. The standard of entries from colleges across the UK is always exceptionally high, and we can’t wait to see what these talented young chefs will create for us this year.

“The platform it gives those who make it through to the heats, and the final is fantastic, with many of our previous winners going on to hugely successful careers in the industry. Every year the competition continues to grow, and 2023 will be no exception.”

Colleges have until Thursday, 30th March 2023, to submit their entries, paper judging will take place in the first week of April, with the successful teams through to regional heats being announced on 6th April 2023

Each submission must include a three-course menu using the specified fish species and a summary of ingredient costs for each dish, including the method of production for each dish.

All entries should be submitted via email to robinsonr@grimsby.ac.uk or via post to Paul Robinson, UK Young Seafood Chef of the Year, Competition Co-ordinator, Hospitality, The Grimsby Institute, Nuns Corner, Grimsby, N E Lincs, DN34 5BQ.