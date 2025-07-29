Hospitality Sector Gains Free Access to Anti-Trafficking Certifications Ahead of World Day Against Trafficking

Share Post Share Email

The global Hospitality industry now has free access to the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s (the Alliance) World Academy for Sustainable Hospitality anti-trafficking certifications, as the world marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (30th July 2025).

The Academy, which launched in March 2025, offers transformational sustainability training for every hospitality department, developed by the industry, for the industry. It equips hospitality teams to translate the sector’s ambitious Net Positive vision into action, whereby more is given back to the destination than is taken.

The online training tool acts as a catalyst for behavioural change, building shared sustainability knowledge and understanding of how every worker should apply sustainability actions within their role, through tailored masterclasses for every department. This comes after Alliance members called for the development of a holistic, practical training platform.

The tourism industry accounts for 1 in 10 jobs globally. Meaningful change starts with the decisions, actions and mindset of the millions of employees who work in hotels and resorts around the world. Over 80% of the Alliance’s Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality relies on the actions and behaviour of individuals and studies show that training is key to creating behaviour change; in turn, adding value to work, increasing efficiency, improving ROI and reducing staff turnover.

Within the Academy demo site, hospitality workers can now access free Human Trafficking in Hospitality certifications for both managers and frontline staff, generously donated by Marriott International.

The non-management training helps hotel staff recognise signs of trafficking and respond safely using a simple three-step protocol. It includes real-world scenarios and practical guidance for all frontline roles.

The management-focused course builds on this foundation, offering deeper insight into legal responsibilities, discreet reporting, and how to lead prevention efforts across teams using trauma-informed approaches.

These courses empower hotel employees at every level to identify and respond to trafficking risks, strengthening safety and awareness across the industry.

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, comments;

“Human trafficking has no place in our industry or our world. By providing free, practical training to every hospitality worker, we’re not just raising awareness, we’re equipping individuals with the tools to take meaningful action.

Empowering frontline staff and managers to recognise and respond to trafficking is a critical step in building a truly sustainable and responsible hospitality sector. This is about protecting people, enhancing the integrity of our industry, and making a tangible difference where it matters most.”