Hospitality Showcased in New Government Apprenticeship Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality has worked in partnership with the Department for Education to secure new advertising for apprenticeships in hospitality.

Apprenticeships in both hospitality and catering will be showcased as part of the Government’s Career Starter Apprenticeships campaign, thanks to the work of UKHospitality. The sector joins the likes of construction, healthcare and education as part of the flagship campaign.

The materials are promoted to schools and colleges across the country and feature apprenticeship success stories provided by training providers, such as HIT Training and Umbrella Training, and businesses, including Compass Group, Hilton, Greene King, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express and Whitbread.



UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“I’m delighted that hospitality and catering now features as part of the Government’s new apprenticeship campaign. Apprenticeships play a critical role in developing future generations of talent and offer an exciting way to learn practical skills on the job.

“Working with the Department for Education to promote these career opportunities is significant and I’m pleased we’re able to partner on this important initiative.”



UKHospitality Skills Director Sandra Kelly said:

“Promoting apprenticeships as an entry point into hospitality was a priority aim in UKHospitality’s Workforce Strategy and securing the sector’s inclusion in this campaign will go a long way to further embedding these opportunities within schools and colleges.

“Being able to hear from fellow apprentices about the skills they’ve developed and the successes they’ve achieved is so inspiring and I hope they convince thousands more to take up an apprenticeship.”

Adele Oxberry, Chief Executive and Founder, Umbrella Training, said:

“Umbrella is proud to partner with UKHospitality on this vital campaign which will really highlight the important role that apprenticeships play, not only in our brilliant sector, but in all areas of business.

“Our apprentice’s stories are truly inspiration and we’re honoured to have been a part of their journey.”

Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers, Compass Group UK & Ireland said:

“We are delighted to be supporting this campaign. Engaging with young people as they start to think about what career they want is critical. Apprenticeships provide a great opportunity to take the first step on the career ladder, building up your skills, learning more about opportunities in the hospitality sector, all while earning at the same time.

“We work with many partners to deliver apprenticeships to the under 18s, this includes engaging directly with schools as well as with programmes such as ASK and the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. We also run our own Junior Chef Academy, where we develop future chef talent in partnership with schools, colleges and local communities, providing work experience and then apprenticeships once employed. Later this year we are excited to be supporting industry placements for the new Catering T Level working with Colleges and Providers.”



Paul Capper, Head of Apprenticeships, Mitchells & Butlers said:

“As we continue to face the ever-growing challenges around attracting and retaining new talent into our sector, educating young people on the fantastic career opportunities hospitality can offer is paramount to our future success.

“Working collaboratively to embed apprenticeship opportunities within schools and colleges will support growing our next generation of leaders, and that’s why we’re proud to support the Government’s Career Starters Apprenticeships campaign.”

Dorota Strzelecka, Learning and Development Manager, PizzaExpress, said:

“Let’s make it inspirational and attractive – that’s my motto when working with providers on Apprenticeship Programmes at Pizza Express. The standard is a great structure but how we make it relevant and useful to our fantastic teams is the most important part for me. Encouraging our teams to learn at work, aside from free pizza, is the best way to support their career aspirations and simply retain them.

“Our apprenticeship offer is based on our career journey and is designed to be as individual as each of our team members. The Career Starter Apprenticeships campaign is an amazing opportunity for someone who has never worked in hospitality to understand the basics and become part of the team.”