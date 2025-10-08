Danny Young Crowned New National Chef Of The Year After Intense Final

Share Post Share Email

The Government has today launched a call for evidence on proposed changes to the licensing system, as recommended by the Licensing Taskforce.

UKHospitality, which sat on the taskforce, was instrumental in shaping and securing the proposed changes. These include the introduction of a new National Licensing Policy Framework and a licensing condition amnesty.

Hospitality businesses are urged to support the measures and respond to the call for evidence, which closes on 6 November, to ensure the measures move ahead to implementation.

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: “Moving to a new and improved licensing system that works for modern hospitality businesses is critical, and I’m pleased the Government is acting swiftly on the recommendations of the Licensing Taskforce.

“The taskforce, steered by UKHospitality and other industry leaders, resolved to recapture the original intent of the Licensing Act to encourage growth and meet consumer needs.

“The measures we’ve put forward and now taken on by the Government, including the National Licensing Policy Framework and licensing condition amnesty, help to achieve that goal.

“During this call for evidence, I urge all hospitality businesses to support these measures, to ensure that they are delivered in full.

“However, I am clear that these changes are absolutely not a silver bullet to solve the existential cost challenges hospitality businesses are facing.

“While we have grasped this once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernise the licensing system, we continue to campaign vociferously for material change to reduce the sector’s cost burden at the Budget.

“Hospitality is being taxed out, and we need the Government to lower business rates, fix NICs and cut VAT to reverse the damage done by last year’s Budget, which has so far seen 84,000 hospitality jobs lost.”