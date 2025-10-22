Iconic St John’s Tavern to Reopen Following £1 Million Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s largest independent pub and dining group, has today announced the reopening of St John’s Tavern, Archway’s much-loved local and one of North London’s most iconic Victorian pubs.

Following its acquisition from an independent leaseholder at the end of September, the classic 19th-century tavern is currently undergoing a £1 million refurbishment, set to reopen on Friday 31st October, with a launch celebration planned for Friday 7th November.

The forthcoming relaunch will retain the venue’s distinctive character while introducing a refreshed design, updated garden space, and extended lounge area, ensuring the tavern continues to feel both timeless and contemporary.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “St John’s Tavern is one of North London’s true gems, a classic Victorian pub with an incredible history and a loyal local following. Our investment ensures it remains a neighbourhood favourite while evolving into something fresh and exciting. With beautiful new interiors, a focus on great seasonal food, and a vibrant community feel, we can’t wait to welcome guests back this autumn.”