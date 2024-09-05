Revolución De Cuba Have Taken To The Skies For The UK’s First Drone Drink Delivery

Share Tweet Share Email

Revolución de Cuba and Havana Club took to the skies this summer for the first limited edition drone cocktail delivery service, offering refreshing cocktails and drinks straight from selected venues to patrons’ homes.

The new ‘catch cocktails, not feelings’ drone delivery service, in partnership with Havana Club Rum, was made available by the popular nationwide bar group for a limited time only across the UK – including Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham and Derby. The bar group delivered cocktails via the skies, allowing keen drinkers and loyal patrons to order their favourite cocktails from the comfort of their own gardens (or living rooms on the odd gloomy days).

Throughout August, the service saw expertly piloted drones take some of Revolución De Cuba’s best selling cocktails straight from the hands of bartenders and direct to the drinkers, with hundreds of cocktails taking to the skies before being landed without spilling a drop. Some lucky customers even had the chance to win some bestsellers from one of the nation’s favourite drinks brands.

Working with Havana Club Rum and friends, guests received a selection of drinks including all arriving perfectly crafted and ready to sip. Trialling the service as the “future” of cocktails and bar services, the brand plans to roll this out further into the new year following the pilot scheme.

The group’s Brand Operations Director, Alex McMillan, commented:

“This summer we wanted to deliver an innovative new way of serving up some of our best known cocktails whilst also making the most of the British summer – even if the sunshine is short lived!

“There have been drone cafés, restaurants and even drone waiters seen before, but we believe we’re the first in the UK to fly drones delivering refreshing summer cocktails to our guests in their own homes.

“We’ve worked closely with Havana Club Rum to create delicious cocktails that are perfect for summer and now with the help of our drone, can be delivered straight to our valued customers”