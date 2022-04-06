It’s back! KP of the Year 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

KP of the Year 2019 Davie Fleetham with head chef Jim Jawor at BaxterStory at RBS.

Winterhalter searches for the UK’s top Kitchen Porter

The Kitchen Porter of the Year is back in 2022, after a hiatus of two years. Celebrating the vital contribution that KPs make in professional kitchens across the UK, it’s become one of the most popular of the foodservice industry’s awards. Why? Because so many people in hospitality’s top jobs started as KPs. And because there’s not a kitchen in the country that doesn’t rely on them.

And because, until KP of the Year came along, they didn’t get the recognition they deserve.

“Foodservice is bouncing back from the pandemic, so it’s high time to turn the spotlight on KPs again, and the brilliant work they do” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK, the company behind the awards. “On top of an already tough job, over the past two years kitchen porters have had to show both determination and the flexibility to adapt to major changes in working practices.”

For 2022 nominating a KP for the award is easier than ever, with a short questionnaire that can be found via kpoftheyear.com. Meanwhile the package of prizes is as exciting as ever. Along with the kudos of being KP of the Year, the winner gets an eye catching trophy, £1,000 cash and a slap up dinner for family and friends at a restaurant in their area. Plus, two runners up receive cash prizes. Plus, every single KP that’s nominated gets an exclusive KP of the Year apron in a presentation tin. In addition, the winner’s kitchen gets a brand new Winterhalter warewasher.

Closing date for entries is 29th July. The awards will be judged by a panel of top foodservice industry names.

“I know how hard a KP’s job is, because I’ve done it myself,” says Kinkead. “I’d encourage people from every sector of the industry to nominate their kitchen porters for this award.” In the past KPs from hotels, hospitals, pubs, prisons and schools have all been in the running for the award.