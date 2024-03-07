Join the Hospitality Community at HRC 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

HRC, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, returns to ExCeL London on 25-27 March for an immersive dive into the future of hospitality, offering invaluable networking opportunities, a chance to explore the very latest trends, and a firsthand look at new innovations in foodservice.

With sections covering hospitality tech, foodservice, furniture, interiors & tableware, and professional kitchen equipment, visitors to HRC can source anything needed to elevate their business offering and customer experience.

The Vision Stage, designed by Harp Design, will see a packed programme of content across the three days of the show, with speakers including UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls OBE, HRC Chef Ambassador Lisa Goodwin-Allen and futurist Simon Stenning.

Stenning comments: “HRC has always been an important event in all our calendars, so I am looking forward to being there on all three days, to see all the new and latest products on display, and to meet up with clients, colleagues and friends. I am very pleased to be presenting foresight from our latest Future Foodservice report – 2030Vision – with trends, developments and shifts in the market over the next six years. It will be a great week.”

The Vision Stage will also be hosting the awards ceremony for the inaugural World Catering Technology Awards, in partnership with FoodBev Media, which recognise the innovative suppliers changing the face of catering and streamlining processes front and back-of-house.

The 2024 event will also see the return of stage and demo kitchen Chef HQ, curated by Chef Publishing, where visitors can enjoy presentations by chefs including Glynn Purnell, Simon Hulstone, Kerth Gumbs, Tom Shepherd and Pierre Koffmann.

Shepherd comments: “Truly looking forward to being the opening demo at Chef HQ at HRC this March. Sharing my stories and experiences with peers in such a fun, relaxed environment, surrounded by some amazing culinary stars and future generations of chefs will be a memorable moment. Come along and join us!”

The show’s TechX stage will be the home of all things hospitality tech, with discussions taking place on a wide range of topics including labour productivity tools, rebuilding a fractured tech stack, future opportunities in the changing hospitality landscape and how modernised shift patterns can results in a healthier workforce.

In the show’s Networking Hub, designed by Design Command, a number of industry associations and key partners of HRC will be hosting networking events including the Foodservice Equipment Association, Arena and HOSPA.

HRC takes place on 25-27 March 2024 at ExCeL London alongside The Pub Show, IFE, IFE Manufacturing, and International Salon Culinaire, as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week. To find out more, visit www.hrc.co.uk