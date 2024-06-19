Labour Plan For High Streets Right To Focus On Saving Great British Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

The Labour Party’s plan for high streets commits to replacing the business rates system, cutting energy bills and giving communities the ‘right to buy’ community assets, like pubs has been warmly greeted by sector leaders.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“A plan to help high streets thrive and, crucially, support our pubs is much-needed.

“With around 80 pubs closing each month so far this year, we are already in a critical situation. Any incoming government needs to urgently fix business rates, where hospitality faces another cliff edge in April next year with rate increases and relief set to end.

“That’s why UKHospitality has campaigned so hard for the broken business rates system to be replaced and we’re pleased to see manifesto commitments to doing just that. Progress can easily be made in the first 100 days of a new government, through the introduction of a permanently lower rate for hospitality and other high street businesses.”