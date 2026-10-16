Lake District Hotel Group to Host Charity Event for Local Hospice

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A Lake District hotel group is organising a charity afternoon tea event to raise funds for a local hospice.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has joined forces with St John’s Hospice to host the ‘Four-Tea’ event on Sunday 22 November 2026 and to celebrate the charity’s 40th anniversary.

St John’s Hospice provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions, with its services aiming to cover a population area of around 250,000 people in South Lakes and North Lancashire.

The ‘Four-Tea’ party celebration for the hospice will be held at Lancaster House Hotel and will feature a buffet-style festive afternoon tea with a welcome drink and unlimited teas and coffees. Entertainment will be provided by talented pianist Andrew Hilton as guests arrive, and during the afternoon tea itself, solo artist Olivia Winn will be performing.

The hotel group identified the local charity as a cause it wanted to back as part of its wider community support initiatives. It has also launched a volunteering scheme in which several employees are helping the charity with activities such as coffee mornings, maintenance projects and leaflet distribution to raise awareness of hospice services in the local community.

Emma Underwood from English Lakes Hotels says: “St John’s Hospice has been playing a vital role in our local community since 1986 and we wanted to get involved in their anniversary celebrations and help in whatever way we could.

“The idea of putting together a ‘Four-Tea’ party quickly took root following discussions with the hospice team and from there we’ve also been considering other things we can do to help.

“We appreciate that members of our team and their families may one day need the support and services the charity provides for patients and families. This is a chance for us to reciprocate with some fundraising activity, as well as shining a light on the dedicated work and commitment of the hospice team over the last four decades.”

Emma Farmer from St John’s Hospice adds: “We were thrilled to hear that English Lakes Hotels wanted to get involved and support us.

“We run a diverse calendar of events and initiatives designed for local businesses and organisations to participate in corporate fundraising and volunteering and to make positive contributions with a lasting impact. So hopefully this is the start of a fruitful new partnership with the hotel team.

“We’re greatly looking forward to this wonderful event which will recognise 40 years of care, compassion and community support from our team. We hope to see lots of friends, families and supporters of the charity there at Lancaster House Hotel.”