Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2026 Winners Announced At Prestigious London Awards

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Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2026 (ARTA) were announced at the Grand Finale awards ceremony on 12th October at London Hilton, Park Lane.

Celebrating excellence across the UK’s Asian restaurant and takeaway sector, ARTA 2026 brought together leading restaurateurs, chefs and hospitality professionals from across the country, including celebrities, actor and dancer; Lauren Gottlieb, singer and former Member of the Lok Sabha; Hans Raj Hans and Member of Parliament for Rochdale & Minister for Early Education; Paul Waugh MP. More than 1,250 businesses across the UK were nominated for ARTA 2026, reflecting the strength, diversity and contribution of Asian restaurants and takeaways to Britain’s hospitality industry. The ceremony was hosted by TV news anchor Samantha Simmonds and comedian Paul Sinha.

Winners at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2026 included:

Champion of Champions: My Delhi Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne

National Chef of the Year: Kusturi Indian Restaurant, Colchester

National Takeaway of the Year: Kaani Kaana, Upminster

Streetfood Restaurant of the Year: Babaji, Sunderland

Newcomer of the Year: White Tiger, Kings Docks, Liverpool

Turkish Restaurant of the Year: The Banc, Enfield

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: Golpo Bengal Cafe & Restaurant, Cambridge

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year: Meat Free Planet, Wolverhampton

A full list of winners can be seen at www.artauk.com

Mohammed Munim, Founder and CEO of ARTA, said at the awards this year, “Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2026. Their dedication, creativity and commitment to excellence continue to raise standards across the UK’s Asian restaurant and takeaway sector.

This industry represents far more than food. It is an integral part of multicultural Britain, supporting communities, creating employment and bringing extraordinary culinary experiences to diners across the country.

We gather at an important time for hospitality. Despite continued customer demand, restaurants across the UK face significant pressures from rising employment costs, food prices, energy bills and other operating costs. Yet independent businesses continue to invest in quality, their teams and the customer experience. That resilience, creativity and determination deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

I would also like to sincerely thank our distinguished guests, partners and supporters for joining us in recognising this remarkable community. Tonight, we celebrate the restaurateurs, chefs and teams whose passion and hard work continue to shape the future of Asian hospitality in Britain.”

ChefOnline is the Strategic Partner of ARTA 2026. DNA Payments, Super Pollo, Work Permit Cloud and Cobra Beer are Associate Sponsors, while Square Mile Insurance, Paytap, Ruposhi and NRB Bank are Gold Partners. Cambridge Regional College supports ARTA 2026 as Skills Partner, with Madhu’s as Catering Partner.

ARTA is the only official award that recognises, promotes, and celebrates the immense importance and popularity of the Asian catering industry in the UK, as determined by its consumers.