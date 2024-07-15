Lancashire Multiple Operator Adds 12th Pub to Portfolio

Share Tweet Share Email

Lancashire multiple operator, Open Brewers, has added the Queens Arms, Kirkham its sixth Star Pubs’ leasehold, to its pub estate, which now consists of 12 pubs.

The operator’s other Star Pubs consist of: Pear Tree, Penwortham; Red Lion, Longton; The Stanley Arms, Preston; The Fox & Lion, Leyland, and The Crofters Arms in Leyland.

The Queens Arms has closed for a £114,000 revamp and will reopen mid-August as a wet led town centre community local. Three new jobs will be created on the back of the investment, which is intended to create the best pub outdoor area in Kirkham town centre.

The investment will see a complete redecoration of the exterior, including new signage, lighting and furniture for pavement drinking and new café barriers. A covered courtyard area with TV and seating will lead to the pub’s large beer garden, where there will be new garden furniture and umbrellas. The outdoor seating capacity is being expanded by 43% to 112.

Daniel says: “We’ve grown our estate organically, driven by the individual potential of a pub rather than by expansion targets. We’re always looking to recruit staff. We then find the pubs for our managers to run. The success of our business has been built around putting the right people in the right pubs to create something that works for each local community.

We still have the same management in our first pubs because our choices are the right ones, and we look after staff. We see Open Brewers as a team business, where staff members have a voice. We do a lot of training identifying trends. It’s essential to look outside of the box and keep evolving the business.

“Business is unpredictable at the moment. It doesn’t mean there isn’t the trade, it’s just that you have to be the best you can be as people are more selective nowadays. It’s not a question of offering cheap drinks. You need to make people want to come out and socialise, to provide a great environment inside and out and to provide excellent service all the time.”

Says Star Pubs Area Manager, Richie Roberts: “We’re delighted to be supporting Daniel and his team realise their vision for the Queens Arms, taking it to the next level. They’ve taken time getting to know the pub and the area in which it operates ensuring that their offer meets the needs of the community. The investment in the pub chimes perfectly with the upgrade in the high street.”