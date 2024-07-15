Young Chester Hotel Chef is a Rising Star Finalist

Share Tweet Share Email

A young chef from The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards, which recognise excellence in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Ellie Gray, 21, is chef de partie at the luxury boutique hotel, where she works alongside head chef Chris Gray and his team. She has been shortlisted in the MacRobert Trust Rising Star category, which aims to recognise the achievements of individuals that are at the start of their career within the tourism & hospitality industry and who display passion and enthusiasm.

Ellie started her career in catering at the age of 16, working full time at a rural hotel while studying part time at North East Scotland College. She won the student of the year award in her final year, which earned her a week’s work experience at The Chester Hotel during its Signature Fine Dining Festival in 2023. There, she impressed Michelin-starred chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, who invited her to do an internship at her restaurant, Northcote, in Lancashire.

Ellie joined The Chester Hotel full time the following year and has since worked with some of the most renowned chefs in the country, including Angela Hartnett, Phil Howard, Tom Brown, Tom Aikens and Glynn Purnell, who have all cooked at the hotel’s annual Signature Festival. She has also taken on the role of pastry chef, creating desserts and afternoon teas for up to 200 guests a week.

Stephen Gow, general manager at The Chester Hotel says,

“Ellie is a remarkable young chef who has a bright future ahead of her. She has shown incredible talent, dedication and enthusiasm, and has become a valued member of our team. She always goes above and beyond to deliver and to make our guests happy. She is a perfect example of a rising star, and we are very proud of her reaching the final. She is a great example of the young talent that we have in our region and in our industry.

“Ellie has embraced every opportunity to learn from our team here at The Chester Hotel and from some of the best chefs in the country, who have generously shared their knowledge and expertise with her. We are delighted to have Ellie as part of our team and to support her career development and congratulate her on being a finalist in the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be a finalist in the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards. It’s such an honour to be recognised for doing something I love. I am very grateful to The Chester Hotel for giving me this amazing opportunity to learn from the best and to develop my skills and creativity. I also want to thank all the chefs who have mentored and inspired me along the way. They have shown me what it takes to be successful in this industry and I hope to follow in their footsteps.”

The winners of the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Friday 20 September. ​ The regional winners will then go on to compete at the national finals in November 2024.