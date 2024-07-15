NTIA Says England Success in Euros has Not Only lifted a Nation but has Saved Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The England football team’s progression in the Euros has “inadvertently saved our sector”, night-time industry leader Micheal Kill has said following the squad’s Euro 2024 final defeat.

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

Michael Kill CEO of the NTIA :”I cannot overstate the significance of England’s success in the Euros for our night time economy and hospitality sector. The national football team has not only lifted the spirits of a nation but also revitalised a sector that has faced unprecedented challenges.

Their win in the semi finals provides us with another golden opportunity to host a massive night of football, bringing fans together across the UK. This event is more than just a match; it is a beacon of hope and a much-needed boost for venues, staff, and the entire community involved in nightlife and hospitality.”

He added the industry has faced “immense challenges” in recent years but support from England fans had allowed venues “to momentarily set aside our daily struggles”.

He said: “I can attest that tonight we witnessed a group of footballers who gave their all on the field in pursuit of a national legacy.

“In doing so, they have inadvertently saved our sector, selling millions of pints throughout the tournament and generating nearly a billion in additional revenue for our local pubs and venues, which have faced immense challenges over the past four years.

“This tournament has taken us on an unforgettable journey, allowing us to momentarily set aside our daily struggles.

“This evening’s final has reignited a sense of national pride and reminded us of our values and passion.

“We hope this will be a pivotal moment that changes the nation’s mood and rekindles our spirit and desire to engage, socialise, and celebrate culture.”

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin had just two days before the final said that she expected “an incredible 10 million extra pints to be poured in our pubs this Sunday to toast England’s Euros final”.

“A huge £48 million in additional trade for pubs and breweries will be generated by fans across the nation,” she added.