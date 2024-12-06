Licensees Breathe New Life Into The Reopened White Horse

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame’s 600-year-old country inn The White Horse at Boughton-under-Blean has officially reopened its doors after experienced licensees, the Thompson family, breathed new life into it.

The pub, which has seen its period features lovingly restored and enhanced to preserve its unique character since the Thompsons – who already run four hotels, bars and restaurants with the Faversham-based brewer – took over.

With more than 40 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Sharon and Gordon Thompson, along with all their grown-up children, run The Castle Hotel in Eynsford, Kent; The Abbey Hotel in Battle, East Sussex; The White Horse Inn in Maldon, Essex; The Woolpack Inn in Chilham, and now, their fifth, The White Horse Inn.

Named after the historic White Horse which was referred to in Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, it has been reinvigorated to welcome customers back in in the past month, thanks to the family, in partnership with Shepherd Neame

And on November 29 its doors were officially reopened to all by Yvonne Neame, wife of the late President of Shepherd Neame, Robert “Bobby” Neame.

Yvonne, who lived in the village for 50 years, said:

“The Thompsons do an amazing job, and I have seen how they have transformed both the building and the menu at The Woolpack in Chilham.

“Everything they do is of the highest standard and I am delighted to be able to officially open their latest venture, The White Horse, which I am sure will also prove to be a huge success.”

The Thompsons, who won Pub of the Year in the 2024 Shepherd Neame Pub of the Year Awards, have reinstated the bar with traditional brass real ale pumps, complemented by a selection of contemporary lagers, and a warming log burner for a cosy atmosphere in the colder months.

The family said: “Whether it’s a casual drink or a special celebration, our team, led by Manager Rebecca Wells, is here to make your experience unforgettable, and our menu offers something for everyone. Rest assured, The White Horse Inn is in safe hands.

“We are excited to meet everyone and welcome them in and look forward to becoming part of the wonderful community around Boughton.”