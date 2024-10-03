London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé To Stand Down After Eight Years

Share Post Share Email

Sadiq Khan’s night czar Amy Lamé will stand down from her role at City Hall after eight years in the job.

Ms Lamé, will leave at the end of this month, said she felt it was “the right time” to “move on” but said it had been “a real privilege to serve Londoners” she said: “ It has been a real privilege to serve Londoners and deliver for the mayor, and I’m deeply proud of what has been achieved in the face of so many challenges… Cities across the UK and the world have created their own champions for life at night in recent years, and it’s been inspiring to work alongside them. Despite the ongoing challenges that it faces, I know that London’s life at night will continue to evolve and I look forward to seeing the work that has already started to deliver the mayor’s manifesto pledges, as I begin my next chapter.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan has released a statement thanking Lamé for her work, writing “She has worked hard to help London’s nightlife through huge challenges, including the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, and I know she will continue to be a key part of the industry going forward.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said:

“During Amy’s eight-year tenure, while there has been criticism, several achievements must be recognised. Her work on women’s safety at night, and the establishment of enterprise zones, have been hugely beneficial for the sector.”

“The role of Night Czar has always been crucial, but also an enormous challenge, especially during one of the toughest trading periods for the night-time economy. Representing such a vast market in a capital city like London is no easy task. I wish Amy well in her future endeavours.”

“With the formation of the new Night Taskforce, I am optimistic that we are entering a new era. We now have the chance to rebuild London’s nightlife with a fresh perspective and stronger foundations.”

“London has an incredible variety of nightlife, supported by outstanding operators and entrepreneurs. It’s time to remind everyone that the capital is one of the world’s leading night-time economies. I look forward to collaborating with the Mayor of London and other partners to rebuild a thriving future strategy.”