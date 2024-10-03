Survey Reveals What Makes The ‘Perfect’ Pub, With 80% Of Brits Say That Food Is Key

Share Post Share Email

“Good pub grub” has topped the list of amenities which draw people to the great British pub according to a survey.

OLBG.com conducted a recent survey to find out what truly makes the perfect pub in the UK. From must haves, amenities and entertainment – what is drawing people down to the pub every day?

The Top 10 Must-Have Amenities for the Perfect UK Pub

Rank Most important amenities % of Brits who votes 1 Food 80% 2 Pub garden 64% 3 Atmosphere 60% 4 Music 56% 5 Beer Selection 43% 6 Sunday Roast/Carvery 37% 7 Live Music 36% 8 Sports on the TV 35% 9 WiFi 34% 10 Happy Hours 32%

Heading out for a good pub meal, whether it’s fish and chips or a classic roast dinner, is a cherished tradition for many Brits. With 80% of respondents saying that food is an essential element of the perfect pub experience, it’s clear that he comfort and homeliness of ‘pub grub’ contributes to the warmth and appeal of a pub. Additionally, almost two-fifths (37%) said that a Sunday roast or carvery was a key factor when deciding which pub to visit.

Beer gardens follow closely behind in popularity, with 64% saying that it’s something they look out for when choosing the perfect pub environment. Their appeal extends across seasons, with most pubs equipping their outdoor space with heaters, fire pits, and cosy outdoor seating areas for the colder months.

A pub with the right atmosphere is the third most important aspects to Brits. Whether it’s cozy and traditional or lively and social, almost two thirds (60%) of people consider how the pub’s atmosphere will enhance their overall experience.

Furthermore, other amenities considered to be important aspects of a pub include music, with over half (56%) saying that it’s a key consideration. Additionally, a good beer selection (43%), live music (36%), and sports on the TV (35%) are also worth noting.

What entertainment is important to Brits?

Rank Must have entertainment % of Brits who votes 1 Quiz Nights 42% 2 Watching Sports 37% 3 Live Music 34% 4 Playing Pool or Darts 26% 5 Bingo nights 14% 6 Fruit Machines 11% 7 Poker Nights 6%

When it comes to entertainment, Brits have clear preferences for what makes a pub experience truly enjoyable. Topping the list, 42% of respondents say that quiz nights are a must-have, making it the most popular form of entertainment in UK pubs.A close second is watching sports, favoured by 37% of Brits, with 48% of men naming this as the most popular bar entertainment to make a pub perfect.

Live music also holds significant appeal, with 34% of people considering it an essential part of a great pub atmosphere. Playing pool or darts comes in 4th, with 26% of people saying it is needed for a pub to have a good atmosphere.The long-running pub tradition of fruit machines also ranked among must-have entertainment, with 11% wanting the chance to win some extra cash.

People surveyed said that their perfect pub was:

“A pub where the floor is covered with red-coloured rugs, some bingo and fruit machines, leather sofas, and a couple of pool tables – and finally, I’d prefer the beer selection to be as varied as it gets.”

“My Favourite pub looks traditional, it has a good selection of hand pulled bitters. It isn’t busy but isn’t quiet. It has really comfy seats to sit, and where you would be happy all night. In winter a real fire can be a huge draw too. ”

When it comes to entertainment many agree that: “An Ideal pub features a cozy interior with wooden furnishings, a well-stacked bar, and friendly atmosphere. It should include amenities like sports on tv, pool tables, bingo nights, fruit machines, live music etc.”