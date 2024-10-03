Bidfood Launch Its 2025 Food And Drink Trends’

Share Post Share Email

Foodservice provider Bidfood, has revealed the food and drink trends it expects to hit the out of home market in 2025.

As well as value, quality and elevated experiences, this year’s trends are influenced by consumers’ desires to make healthier and sustainable choices, as well as emotional drivers such as comfort, tradition, reward and sharing. More than half of consumers identify themselves as a ‘foodie’ and this group are especially keen to try the latest food trends. From rich, indulgent chocolatey drinks, to visually impactful buns and bowls, flavourful, gut-heathy high fibre dishes, authentic global cuisines and lesser known British classics, this year’s trends are set to be the most exciting yet!

To support the industry in navigating these new trends, Bidfood has released its 2025 interactive guide with brand new for 2025, shoppable features, helping operators to not only respond to shifts in consumer demand and keep up to speed with the ever-changing market, but make informed product choices that they can apply straight to their menus.

Also included in the report are a range of useful tools including extensive web content, new additions to the trends safari video series, delicious new recipes and much more.

Bidfood’s 2025 trends:

Flavours less travelled:

Trying new and unique cuisines are top of consumer’s priorities and a key factor influencing this year’s report, with 55% frequently looking to explore these new and exciting flavours when eating out. The flavours less travelled trend encourages consumers to embrace their sense of adventure with authentic ingredients, flavours and formats, while experiencing and learning about the cultures they come from.

Research has shown that the global cuisines gaining momentum this year are:

Southern States

Turkish

Greek

Argentinian

Portuguese

Swiss:

Closer to home: As consumers continue find provenance on menus appealing, many seem to be drawn to learn more about those cuisines that are on our doorstep, but which offer something different to the traditional English classic dishes that are familiar. Nearly half (43%) of consumers are interested in trying Scottish, Welsh and Irish cuisine, due to its traditional flavours, comforting nature and their desire to support British suppliers. Take consumers on a journey across the British Isles with a warm and hearty Irish stew, rich and flaky Scottish salmon and tender Welsh Lamb. However, a number of lesser known dishes such as stovies, oggies and coddle also draw appeal.

Buns and Bowls:

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are busier than ever. It’s therefore no surprise that on-the-go options have become a staple for individuals seeking convenience without sacrificing quality. Whilst over 40% of consumers already eat staples such as wraps and cakes when out of home[1], the demand to try the lesser eaten options like poke, Buddha, and acai bowls as well as chia pots is increasing in popularity. This is coupled with a desire for next level hot and cold premium sandwiches, packed with innovative quality fillings.

Friendly Fibre:

Healthy eating is increasingly front of mind for consumers, in particular the awareness and understanding of gut health. Bidfood’s friendly fibre trend explores how this important nutrient helps keep our digestive system healthy, which foods are rich in fibre and how operators can include a variety of tasty dishes on their menus that debunk the myth of high fibre foods not tasting good.

Proactive Practices:

Consumers are still highly conscious of the environmental impact within their own lifestyles. This is evident when they make choices in the out of home sector, with 7 in 10 saying that sustainability is an important factor when deciding which out of home venue to visit. Not only will consumers be more likely to visit, but they will also pay more if they can see that their food and drink comes from sustainable sources, making it important for operators to demonstrate the great work they do around ESG.

Some of the areas that consumers are most interested to see operators engage with are:

Food waste

Carbon reduction

Seasonality

Certifications

Regenerative farming

Sustainable seafood

Chocolicious:

The Chocolicious trend reflects the innovation that’s dominating the hot drinks (and dessert) category, with consumers looking for affordable luxuries when they eat out, particularly with premium chocolate. With over 80% of consumers seeing chocolate as an affordable treat[2], operators can leverage this trend by offering premium hot chocolates with innovative flavours and toppings that look the part.

Catherine Hinchcliff, Head of Corporate Marketing and Insight at Bidfood said:

“It’s great to see that this year’s trends are shaped by consumers eagerness to experiment and try something new, along with their desire for indulgence, premiumisation and comfort. This will allow chefs to showcase their creative skills, while providing operators the opportunity to increase margin.

“Encouraging sustainable practices remains incredibly important for us as a business, and so it is reassuring to see this reflected within the trends this year. Similarly, gut health is also emerging as a key area of interest to consumers in 2025, something we feel well equipped for with our expert nutrition team on hand to support with implementing this trend.

“We once again worked with CGA by NIQ to conduct our own bespoke survey and exclusive research, as well as visiting and interviewing out of home operators in London and Bristol to understand how these trends are being incorporated on the high streets.”