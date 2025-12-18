Nathan Outlaw to Close Fine Dining Restaurant in Port Isaac

Share Post Share Email

Acclaimed Cornish chef Nathan Outlaw has announced plans to close his fine dining establishment in Port Isaac, with a new bistro concept set to replace it.

The chef’s flagship venue, Outlaw’s New Road, will serve its final guests on 28 March next year. The decision comes despite the restaurant’s continued critical success.

In its place, Outlaw will launch a more casual dining concept called Outlaw’s Bistro, opening on 3 April within the premises of Outlaw’s Guest House, located opposite the current fine dining site. The chef continues to operate Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, another Port Isaac establishment known for its relaxed atmosphere.

The fine dining venue has undergone several transformations since Outlaw first established Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Fowey back in 2007. The operation relocated to Port Isaac a decade ago before being rebranded with its current name in 2020. Throughout this period, the restaurant has maintained a strong reputation within the industry.

Speaking about the transition, Outlaw expressed satisfaction with the timing of the closure, noting the restaurant’s current standing and the opportunity to channel that success into the new project. He also reflected on the venue’s distinctive characteristics, particularly its views, and shared his curiosity about how future operators might utilise the space.

The Guest House property, which features nine bedrooms, was previously known as the Stargazy Inn before Outlaw and his wife Rachel purchased it three years ago. The new bistro will accommodate ten tables across lunch and dinner services, maintaining the chef’s signature emphasis on locally sourced Cornish seafood.

This move reflects a wider trend within the hospitality sector, where established chefs are increasingly exploring more accessible dining formats whilst maintaining their commitment to quality ingredients and cooking standards.