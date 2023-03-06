Looking Ahead to… Food & Drink Expo

Share Tweet Share Email

Food & Drink Expo returns to the NEC, Birmingham this April (24th – 26th), as part of the UK Food & Drink Shows. Visitors to the UK’s premier trade event for the food, drink and hospitality sectors, will leave with heightened awareness of the sector’s capabilities as well the latest innovations.

Register for a free pass here.

The event will showcase the latest products and services in the market. Expect big-name exhibitors such as Belvoir Fruit Farms (Stand K278), Jersey Dairy (Stand K260), Mizkan (Stand J240), Meadow Vale Foods (Stand J231), and Grumpy Mule Coffee (Stand K268), who will all be showcasing their wares.

For a full list of exhibitors and products, visit: https://www.foodanddrinkexpo.co.uk/exhibitors-2023#/exhibitors/

In a first for Food & Drink Expo, the show will also include two exclusive sections in 2023, Healthy & Natural and Plant-Based, which will each be dedicated to exhibitors showing the latest innovations and NPD in these flourishing markets.

Meanwhile, on The Grocer Live stage, expert panels will be discussing some of the biggest issues facing the sector. Industry heavyweights such as Kate Nicholls OBE, Chief Executive at UKHospitality, Will Shu, CEO & Founder of Deliveroo and Tom Athron, CEO at Fortnum & Mason are just some of the names that have been lined up to tackle hot-topic issues.

The programme is set to cover a variety of essential themes across the three days, such as people, sustainability, trends, health and technology, with individual sessions promising to drill down further on various aspects of each. Key highlights of the programme’s schedule include:

The cost-of-living crisis: How has UK food and drink adapted and what is the outlook?

In this session, we are joined by the leading trade organisations to analyse the support available to businesses.

(1:20pm, Monday 24th April)

Charity partner: Tackling food waste with FareShare

Join this session to understand more about the work FareShare do and how you can partner with them to mitigate food waste, improve your sustainability credentials and support those in need.

(1:45pm, Wednesday 26th April)

Register for your pass today for free: https://food-drink-expo-2023.reg.buzz/