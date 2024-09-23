Love British Food Calls on Government to Embrace Community-Focused Food Strategy During British Food Fortnight

Share Post Share Email

British Food Fortnight is now under way (September 20) and runs until 6th October 2024, marking its 23rd year as the nation’s leading celebration of all things British food.

The organisers say this year’s event which promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever’ with activities, promotions and celebrations taking place across the country, are calling on the government to Embrace Community-Focused Food Strategy.

Organizers have put forward proposals that can, they say, be done now by Ministers within existing budgets:

Cross-Departmental Collaboration: Establish cross-departmental cooperation on food policy to ensure cohesive approaches that connect food production with public health, education, and environmental sustainability. Prioritise Community Engagement Over Lobbying: Work closely with organisations, businesses, and community leaders who are actively delivering change on the ground, rather than focusing on lobbying groups. Move Beyond Targets: Instead of simply aiming for a target of 50% British food in the public sector, focus on a scheme that inspires and enables catering teams, food service organisations, and wholesalers to connect food procurement with nutritional outcomes. ‘Buy British’ Initiative: Encourage all food service organisations and wholesalers to feature a ‘Buy British’ category, similar to the supermarkets’ ‘Buy British button,’ to promote and prioritise British produce.

Suggestions that will need reallocation of existing budgets:

Food Education for All: Ensure that every primary school pupil knows where their food comes from, how to prepare it and that every secondary school pupil understands basic nutrition and the critical role of food in mental and physical health. Clearer Food Labelling: Implement clearer labelling to highlight food provenance and the link between how food is produced and its nutritional value. Consider reallocating funds from existing programs, such as Red Tractor, to support this initiative. Channel Government investment into promoting the benefits of eating seasonal, quality, local British food to the domestic consumer. Currently the majority of investment is geared to promoting British food to the export market.

Possible ambitious new proposals that will need policy amendments and budgets increasing:

Free and Healthy School Meals: Provide free, healthy school meals for all children. At the very least, extend free school meals to all children on Universal Credit, and ring-fence the food allowance to ensure it is spent on high-quality, nutritious food. Investment in British Agriculture: Substantially invest in growing more fruits, vegetables, beans, and pulses. Encourage public institutions to incorporate these foods as part of a balanced menu, alongside less but better-quality meat.

Alexia Robinson, Founder of Love British Food, commented:

“British Food Fortnight is the perfect time to reflect on the importance of our national food strategy and what it can achieve. With the Labour Party Conference taking place during the biggest celebration of British food, we urge the new government to focus on community, education, and accessibility.”

“We believe that by moving beyond simple targets and offering practical support to those working in the public sector, we can make real changes that benefit everyone – from school children learning about food to local farmers supplying nutritious British produce.”

Tim Radcliffe, director Love British Food & net zero food programme manager at NHS England, commented:

“British Food Fortnight is of great importance to me because it celebrates the rich diversity of local produce, supports British farmers and fosters a connection to the land and heritage. It encourages the appreciation of high-quality, seasonal food that’s grown and produced sustainably.

“The national food celebrations promote community spirit, bringing people together through food festivals, farm visits, and educational activities, helping us to understand where our food comes from. Supporting British food also contributes to the local economy and reduces the environmental impact of importing goods. Overall, it allows us all to embrace the values of sustainability, health and cultural pride.”