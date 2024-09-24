UK’s Finest Hotels & Restaurants Celebrated at the AA Hospitality Awards 2024

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s hospitality elite gathered at JW Marriott Grosvenor House last night (Monday September 23) for the highly anticipated AA Hospitality Awards 2024, an event that has become the benchmark for excellence in the industry. Hosted by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, the star-studded evening was presented by BAFTA-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, widely recognised for her winning victory on Celebrity MasterChef. The night celebrated the most outstanding hotels, spas, restaurants, overall Inns and B&Bs, alongside with the people who drive them forward.

Attended by 900 guests, the event highlighted the very best in British hospitality, honouring achievements across 16 award categories. Key awards included AA Restaurant of the Year, AA Hotel of the Year, and the AA Sustainable Award, reflecting the industry’s commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility.

AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year, award recognises an outstanding chef for their dedication to their craft. A much sought-after accolade, this award gives all AA Rosette-awarded chefs the power to decide who truly deserves the ultimate recognition for their outstanding performance over the past year.

Tom Aikens’ triumphant win comes after twelve talented chefs were shortlisted for 2024, representing the very best of the UK’s culinary landscape. Tom has restaurants in four different countries, has published three cookery books, is a TV regular, and supports several charities. Cooking at the highest level since the age of 26, he is clearly one of the very best UK chefs, so it’s no surprise his peers have voted him as the AA Chefs’ Chef for 2024.

Winner of AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year Award Tom Aikens of Muse, London said on his win:

“There was such an amazing group of chefs up for this award. It’s truly incredible to have actually won it. It’s not just about me, it’s about the whole team. I’m absolutely thrilled, it’s fantastic.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, expressed his pride in the resilience and creativity shown by the UK’s hospitality sector in 2024:

“This incredible celebration is a true testament to the strength and innovation within our industry. The dedication and excellence demonstrated by all the hospitality teams have been nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and new Rosette holders for their remarkable contributions.”

The full list of this year’s AA Hospitality Award winners can also be found here on RatedTrips.com