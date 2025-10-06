LTC Honours Industry Champions At Annual Awards And Fundraising Dinner

Share Post Share Email

The winners of the LTC Awards have been announced, following the annual Awards and Fundraising Dinner on 2 October at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London – a must-attend event in the hospitality calendar.

The event was attended by over 300 professionals from across the licensed hospitality sector and hosted by writer, broadcaster, speaker, and founder and owner of The Sporting Club, Ian Stafford. He was joined by special guests former England and Newcastle football player Les Ferdinand and Scottish actor James Cosmo, with the awards followed by a set from Capital FM DJ Will Manning.

The evening was a celebration of not only the achievements of LTC, but also a recognition of the individuals and organisations that exemplify best practice in wellbeing, and who have gone above and beyond to support the leading industry charity and raise awareness of its services amongst their teams and the wider hospitality community throughout the year.

This year’s winners are:

LTC Wellbeing Champion Award – Katherine Panayi, Barons Pub Company

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Suppliers) – Bidfood

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Operators over 251 sites) – Star Pubs

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Operators under 250 sites) – Barons Pub Company

LTC Fundraiser of the Year Award – Amanda Thomson, Avani Solutions

Winners were awarded for their commitment to wellbeing in the workplace, the development and implementation of wellbeing programmes, and their ongoing support of LTC. This support is critical to LTC continuing its mission to transform lives and unleash potential, and reaching even more individuals in need of wellbeing support, practical advice, and financial assistance.

The success of the event was thanks to the generous backing of partners Butcombe Group, Campari, Lucky Saint, Monster Energy, Platts Bonson Licensed Trade Valuers, Polaris Elements, Unity and Venners, who helped make this year’s LTC Awards and Fundraising Dinner the best yet.

The evening opened with a business update from CEO Chris Welham, who launched the charity’s latest Impact Report. The report highlights that in 2024 in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, inflationary challenges, increasing employment costs, and reduction in business rates relief, the charity assisted over 40,000 people, received over 4,000 calls to its free 24/7 helpline, and awarded almost £1.5 million in grants and services.

Chris Welham, CEO at LTC, said:

“This year has been one of both challenge and progress for our sector. I want to congratulate all our incredible award winners, who continually drive our industry forward by investing in people and wellbeing.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all our partners, supporters, employees, volunteers and trustees for their unwavering commitment to LTC. Because of your continued support, we can continue to transform the lives of people across our industry every day.”