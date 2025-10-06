97% of Respondents Agree Hospitality Is at the Heart of Communities

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality businesses – from cafés to restaurants, food halls to pubs – say they sit at the heart of community life; with 97% of hospitality business owners and managers agreeing. That’s according to new research from Lloyds Merchant Services, part of Lloyds Banking Group, which highlights strong growth ambitions among UK hospitality businesses, with many looking to invest in full point-of-sale systems that meet evolving customer expectations.

The whitepaper, From Till to Table: Smarter Payments Driving Innovation in Hospitality, is based on a survey of 250 hospitality owners and managers across the UK. The research reveals that 77% say contactless is the most requested way to pay, and that among those considering expansion, over half (56%) are eyeing new settings such as food halls (38%) and shared spaces (36%).

Key findings include:

97% of businesses agree hospitality is at the heart of local communities (70% strongly agree)

56% of businesses planning to expand are considering new payment technologies with 38% looking at food halls and 36% at shared spaces

77% say contactless is the most requested way to pay, followed by 54% citing cash and 44% mobile wallets

Hospitality also plays a powerful role in the wider economy. Even as household budgets remain under pressure, spending in cafés, pubs and restaurants continues to hold up. According to Lloyds Bank Market Intelligence’s* July 2025 report, non-essential spending grew by 4.3% year-on-year, compared with just 0.1% growth for essentials – indicating that people are continuing to spend on activities they enjoy, including in hospitality.

Customer preferences are equally clear. Contactless is the most requested option (77%), but mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay are increasingly popular (44%). One in five businesses (22%) say guests regularly ask to split bills, with demand particularly strong in cities such as Belfast and Brighton (both 50%). A further 22% report demand for pay-at-table, rising to 57% in Sheffield and 43% in Cardiff.

Melinda Roylett, Managing Director, Lloyds Merchant Services, said:

“Hospitality is where communities come alive, from buzzing cafés and local pubs to street food trucks and family-run restaurants. These businesses are the heartbeat of our towns and cities. Across the UK, we’re seeing hospitality operators set ambitious growth plans and prepare for the future. With deep regional insight and a presence in every corner of the country, we understand how vital speed and simplicity are to the customer experience. By making payments effortless and almost invisible, we help service flow seamlessly, so your teams can focus on what truly matters: your customers.”