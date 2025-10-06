Côte Restaurant Group Acquired by The Karachi Group

Share Post Share Email

Côte Restaurant Group today announced its sale to The Karali Group, led by Salim Janmohamed OBE and Karim Janmohamed.

The Karali Group is a dynamic multi-national family-owned business, with a proven track record of success in the hospitality, consumer and real estate sectors.

The Côte team is looking forward to working with them and benefitting from their knowledge, expertise and network.

Emma Dinnis, CEO of Côte said:

“I am proud to have led the brilliant Côte team to a sale that is a huge positive for all involved.

The sector continues to face challenges, but with the strength of our people and a clear vision, I’m confident we’ll ensure Côte remains everyone’s favourite brasserie. With a delicious new menu amplifying what we do best and exciting plans for the future, we will continue to transform and grow this brand.”

Emma added: “Thank you to Partners Group for their support of the business over the past five years. Thank you also to our advisors, Ravi Patel and Will Wright at Interpath and Caroline Platt and Richard Tett at Freshfields and to our valued supplier and landlord partners. Most importantly, thank you to our team who have worked unbelievably hard, with amazing professionalism and kindness for each other.”

Karim and Salim Janmohamed said:

“We have long admired the much-loved Côte Brasserie and are thrilled to welcome this fantastic brand into our growing portfolio. We are looking forward to working with both management and the broader team on the exciting plans for the brand and welcome them all individually to the Karali family. We extend our gratitude to our trusted advisors from Freeths and PKF Smith Cooper.”