Mac And Squeeze Balls Byron Announces New Partnership With Testicular Cancer UK To Encourage Brits To Check Themselves At Home

Share Tweet Share Email

To mark Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Byron has partnered with Testicular Cancer UK for the month of April to encourage people to check themselves at home

Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Byron has partnered with Testicular Cancer UK for the month of April to encourage people to check themselves at home This month, Byron will wrap 100,000 burgers in a 4-step checking guide designed in collaboration with artist Josh McKenna to showcase the easy steps to perform a self-examination

Josh McKenna to showcase the easy steps to perform a self-examination The partnership will play out through digital and social channels, physical packaging & restaurant assets

Throughout April, Byron is giving away free ‘Mac and Squeeze’ balls to all dine in or Click & Collect Customers

This April, Byron, the maverick burger restaurant, is on a mission to raise awareness of the warning signs of Testicular cancer, teaching people how to check themselves at home.

Byron has announced a month-long partnership with leading charity Testicular Cancer UK, and created an easy 4-step guide to rally the masses into checking for any sinister lumps and bumps, illustrated by artist Josh McKenna. The bold designs use Byron’s Mac and Cheese balls to showcase the simple steps available to perform a testicular self-examination at home.

And that’s not all. Byron have brought back their much-loved Mac and Cheese balls to their menu, renamed as Mac and Squeeze Ballsto highlight the importance of checking at home.

From today, Byron will be giving away FREE Mac and Squeeze Balls to Click & Collect customers across the UK. Customers should simply add a portion of ‘Mac and Squeeze Balls’ to your online order and they’re all yours free of charge. From 12th April, dine-in customers can also get their hands on a free portion by asking for ‘Mac and Squeeze balls please’ alongside their order.

With Testicular Cancer affecting approximately 2,500 men annually between the ages of 15-45**, Byron want to spread awareness far and wide. Throughout April 2021, all burgers sold will be wrapped in the illustrations, encouraging the nation to check their balls or encourage a loved one to do so. Byron’s ‘Mac and Squeeze Balls’ initiative will see 100,000 burgers served in the unique wraps throughout the month, with the aim to get at least 100,000 brits to check their balls throughout April.

In addition, the partnership will play out across both digital and social platforms. Consumers can head to the dedicated Squeeze Balls website hub for further information on the charity partnership. On social, customers are encouraged to get involved with the #ICheckedMyBalls hashtag and search ‘I Checked My Balls’ to find the dedicated Instagram stories sticker. Those visiting restaurants from the 12th April will also notice restaurant A-boards to drive further awareness.

Richard Danks, Byron’s Brand Director comments: “Checking yourself for signs of Testicular Cancer is so simple we’ve been able to demonstrate it using just two Mac and Cheese balls.

We were shocked to hear the impact the pandemic has had on cancer screenings and diagnosis in the UK and thought we could use our platform to help spread the word. We hope to get 100,000 Brits to check their balls across the country this April.

We’re proud to be working with Testicular Cancer UK on this initiative – as well as raising awareness on the importance of checking yourself, they also offer round the clock support and guidance to anyone in need”

Phil Morris, Founder of Testicular Cancer UK says: “At Testicular Cancer UK we’re passionate, we’re survivors, and we’re there to listen. We’re proud to be partnering with Byron to drive awareness for testicular cancer throughout Testicular Cancer Awareness month, spreading the word on how best to check yourselves, and just as importantly, offering support and guidance to anyone in need.”

For more information on Testicular Cancer symptoms, treatment and support please head to Byron.co.uk/squeezeballs and Testicular Cancer UK

Byron’s FREE Mac and Cheese balls offer is available throughout April via Click and Collect and dine-in restaurants across the UK.