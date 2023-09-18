Master Innholders Charity Cycle Ride Raises Over £36,000 For Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

27 cyclists from within the Master Innholders community have helped to raise over £36,000 for Hospitality Action, taking part in a vigorous three-day cycle ride through the Burgundy wine region of France.

Taking place between 1-3 September and in collaboration with Cycle Tours UK, Hatch Mansfield and Procurement Partners, the ride took the team through Dijon, Beaune, Macon and Lyon to test their endurance, with many of the team totaling over 300km covered over the three days.

As well as a fantastic amount raised by the riders, generous donations, both financially and in kind, were also received from sponsors of the ride Procurement Partners and Hatch Mansfield.

All the money raised will be donated to the Master Innholders chosen charity of the year, Hospitality Action. The charity, established in 1837, offers vital assistance and support to all who work or have previously worked in hospitality in the UK.

Speaking about how the funds will be used, Mark Lewis, Chief Executive, Hospitality Action, said:

“Currently, more than 50% of our applicants are presenting with household arrears such as rent or utilities, placing many at risk of homelessness. The money raised by the Master Innholders will help us assist some of our industry’s most vulnerable people. Many thanks to everyone involved for going the distance on this gruelling challenge.”

Reflecting on the cycle ride and funds raised, Dan Rose-Bristow FIH MI said:

“I’ve participated in several charity cycle rides over the years. This was my first ride with the Master Innholders community, and it proved to be a credible challenge with over 320kms cycled and climbing 3400m.

“The camaraderie was fantastic amongst everyone and it was such a fun event to be part of and all our hard efforts were worth it in the end, raising important funds for such an important cause. A huge thank you to everyone who donated.”