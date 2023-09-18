Fuller’s Managed Estate Awarded BII Sustainability Champion Status

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s is delighted to announce that all 197 pubs and hotels in its managed estate have been awarded BII Sustainability Champion status – making Fuller’s the first company to have its entire managed estate recognised in this way. Fuller’s support centre, Pier House, has also received the Company Edition of the award.

The Sustainability Champion Award was created by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and is awarded to “those in the industry who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate their commitment to running a sustainable business”. Fuller’s won this accolade for its proactive work in four key areas – energy reduction, waste reduction, sustainable procurement, and customer and team engagement.

Oliver Rosevear, Fuller’s Director of Sustainability, said: “This is a great achievement for Fuller’s and our Managed Pubs and Hotels team. In 2021, we announced we would achieve Net Zero by 2040 – with a commitment to achieve Net Zero for operational emissions by 2030. Through our sustainability programme, Life is too good to waste, Fuller’s has made real progress over the last year in energy reduction, waste reduction, sustainable procurement, and customer and team engagement. All of our energy comes from 100% renewable sources, and we’ve worked hard to reduce our energy usage through behavioural and equipment change.

“In 2022, the initiatives we had undertaken resulted in a 13% reduction in electricity usage and 14% reduction in gas. We have also increased our recycling this year to 59% and committed to sending zero waste to landfill. We also work closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers have plenty of sustainable food and drinks options.

“Our team members are key to our success, and we have many people across the business who are engaged with our sustainability initiatives – so it’s great to see all of their hard work recognised with these awards.”

Steve Alton, BII Chief Executive, said: “Since launching our Sustainability Champions Awards this summer, it has been fantastic to see the huge amount of work and commitment from our sector. Sustainability has to be a key focus for pubs and hospitality venues, to protect our local and global environments, but also to ensure their businesses are running as efficiently as possible to counter the effects of inflation and rising energy prices.