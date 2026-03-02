Matlock Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Church Inn in Church Town, Matlock will reopen on Saturday, 28th February following an impressive combined investment of £70,000 from experienced licensees Alan and Suzanne Campbell and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into the Church Inn to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features such as the open fireplace – ultimately enabling the licensees to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has undergone a transformational refurbishment to include brand new fixtures and fittings throughout – as well as brand new bar fitting’s, a dining and cosy snug area.

Externally, the Church Inn has been completely revamped to include a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors.

Llicensees, Alan and Suzanne, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub with a combined experience of 11 years. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a family and dog-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Alan and Suzanne Campbell, licensees at the Church Inn, commented: “We’re really thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment so far. We really look forward to welcoming regular and new customers through the doors once we open!”

I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support so far. We look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Mark Bromley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Alan and Suzanne bring a real passion and dedication to the pub, they look forward to welcoming customers back and have a lot of exciting plans for the pubs future.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish them and the entire team at the Church Inn the best of luck in the future.”