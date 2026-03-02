Crave’s Chef Features in ITV’s Brand-New Reality Series The Heat

Share Post Share Email

Popular Exeter restaurant, Crave, has shared support for its Creative Director and chef, Tom Lodge, who appears on ITV’s brand-new reality series The Heat, which aired on Tuesday 24th February at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Hosted by broadcaster Olivia Attwood, The Heat sees chefs from across the UK placed in an intense, high-pressure cooking environment as they compete for the chance to prove themselves at the highest level. Throughout the series, contestants work under the guidance of multi Michelin Star award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, who is opening an exclusive summer restaurant at the glamorous Port Vell Marina and is on a mission to find the next rising star of the culinary world.

A proud South Wales native, Tom is known as much for his personality as his cooking. Ambitious and confident beyond his years, he’s quick-witted, charismatic and never short of a sharp anecdote or well-timed one-liner. Behind the humour, however, is a chef who has worked relentlessly from the ground up, building his career in some of the UK’s most respected kitchens.

Tom began cooking professionally at just 16. He went on to gain experience at The Hardwick in Abergavenny, Lucknam Park in Wiltshire, and The Savoy in London, where he staged under Gordon Ramsay, working alongside some of the most respected names in the industry.

He is currently Creative Director at Crave in Exeter, working closely with owner Sameer Shetty to develop and evolve the restaurant’s menus, while continuing to work hands-on in the kitchen. Tom’s appearance reflects the depth of talent within Crave’s team, which has built a strong reputation locally and continues to grow. He will also play a key role in guiding Crave’s menu creativity as the business prepares to open its second restaurant in Bristol.

Sameer Shetty, owner of Crave, said: “We’re really proud of Tom and excited to see him taking part in The Heat. He has played a crucial role in Crave’s success, and our menu development has gone from strength to strength with Tom’s support. To see someone with that level of skill and drive, at his age, step onto a national stage is fantastic. The Heat is exactly the sort of high-pressure environment where Tom’s focus and creativity really come into their own.”

Tom Lodge added: “Being part of The Heat was a brilliant experience and a real challenge. I’m grateful for the support from the team at Crave and looking forward to people watching the series.”

The show is designed to test chefs’ technical skill, creativity and ability to perform under pressure, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the realities of professional kitchens.