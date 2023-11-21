Michelin Star Restaurant Pensons, in Tenbury Wells, to Close

Share Tweet Share Email

WORCESTERSHIRE’S only Michelin Star restaurant is closing due to “inflationary and interest rate pressures”.

Pensons, at The Netherwood Estate, in Tenbury Wells, will be closing its doors after dinner service on Friday, December 22.

A social media statement said: “As a team we are incredibly proud of everything we have achieved over the last five years, from the quality of the food and service to the collaborations with local producers and artisans. We aimed to showcase all that is wonderful about this area and raise the national consciousness of this small corner of the country. But most of all, we wanted to bring people together to enjoy the conviviality of a shared love of wonderful food and wine in beautiful surroundings.”

“Ultimately though, persistent inflation and interest rate pressures mean that as a small, independent, very rural business, it is no longer financially viable to stay open.”

“We are deeply grateful to you all for supporting us over the last five years. We have loved your company, valued your friendship and hope you have some delightful memories of us.”

“We remain open until Friday, the 22nd of December so please come enjoy our last few weeks. We also have a few rooms available for an overnight stay between now and then to make the most of the time left with us.”

“If you have a reservation with us for a date after the 22nd December our reservations team will be in touch with you to discuss options shortly. If you have a valid gift voucher we urge you to book in with us before this date to be able to experience Pensons as the gift was intended.”

Pensons is known for its commitment to self-sustainability, cultivating, foraging, and farming a significant portion of its own produce. The restaurant’s dedication to environmental responsibility was recognised in 2022 when it received a Michelin Green Star, a distinction awarded to only nine restaurants for their outstanding sustainability practices.

‘Despite all these accolades we find ourselves under relentless inflationary pressure which has made continuing the business untenable and the restaurant will close after dinner service on 22 December 2023,’ said Darnley.

‘It is with our heads held high that we move into these last weeks of service, and I wish to personally thank all our team for their hard work and applaud their incredible talent, especially Chris Simpson our head chef.’

Pensons was also recently awarded the ‘Editor’s Choice 2023’ by the Good Hotel Guide for ‘Restaurants with Rooms’.