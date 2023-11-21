PubAid Community Hero Awards 2024 Now Open

Share Tweet Share Email

The Community Pub Hero Awards is back for 2024 with a glittering new look and feel, more categories than ever before and an award ceremony at the Houses of Parliament.

PubAid, which organises the awards in association with Matthew Clark and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, has reinvigorated the awards to build on the success of previous years. It has created more categories to congratulate more community pubs throughout the UK. The awards celebrate pubs and their regulars who go the extra mile to support their local charities and communities in a variety of ways.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan said: “The Community Pub Hero Awards are now in their fifth year and this year will be the biggest yet. So many pubs do great work in their local communities and PubAid is here to celebrate the good they do across the industry and raise awareness of all the positives pubs bring to a community.

“In the current cost of living crisis when communities can feel more disparate, pubs play an essential role in bringing people together and creating communities. They do such fantastic work raising money for charities big and small and supporting grassroots sport that we want to say thanks to them from the industry with the Community Pub Hero Awards.”

The categories include; Community Support Hero which celebrates a pub that truly supports its local area; Community Fundraising Hero which is for the pub that raises money for charity; Community Regular Hero for an individual who goes above and beyond.

The new categories announced for the 2024 awards are; Community Sport Hero which will recognise a pub that truly supports grassroots sport in its area or brings the community together via sporting events; and Community Sustainability Hero which will recognise the efforts of a pub going above and beyond in terms of helping to protect the environment locally.

Also new for 2024 are regional winners for three categories. Pubs in England, Scotland and Wales will be announced as the Community Support Hero, Community Fundraising Hero and Community Sport Hero. With a final overall winner for each category announced at the final award ceremony at the Houses of Parliament on 5 March 2024.

Entries are now open and pubs can enter themselves, pub companies are encouraged to nominate their licensees and the awards team would love to hear from MPs putting forward any worthy pubs in their constituencies, via a form on the PubAid website.

Alun Cairns MP, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said: “Every year a large number of MPs nominate pubs and their landlords within their constituencies for the great work they do. Whether this is fundraising for charity or helping to support people locally by bringing them together for events, sporting activities or occasions and also creating sustainable initiatives. We’re looking forward to receiving the entries and hearing about what’s going on within our fantastic pubs.”

ENTER THE AWARDS HERE