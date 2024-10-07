Montgomery Group Set To Launch Oxfordshire Pub With Rooms, The Bat And Ball, In November

Share Post Share Email

The Montgomery Group has announced the launch of The Bat and Ball, a charming country pub with rooms, set to open in Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire, in November. This will be the second opening from owner Ben Moss, who successfully took over 15th-century pub The Lamb Inn in 2022, and marks the beginning of the Oxfordshire pub group, The Montgomery Group.

The Bat and Ball drives forward the group’s mission to revive the traditional British community pub experience, transforming the previously empty site into a cosy village pub that celebrates the best of the local Oxfordshire area.

Ben Moss, founder of The Montgomery Group said:

“It brings me so much joy to be bring this community pub back to life in the form of The Bat and Ball and continue our mission of creating inclusive spaces where everyone can come together and enjoy great food, drinks and hospitality. “The pub will preserve the essence of a classic British pub, where people can either pop down for a pint with their dog in tow or indulge in a proper dining experience with serious bottles of Bordeaux. ”

The kitchen will be overseen by Michelin-star-trained Executive Chef Nat Berney, previously of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and now Head Chef at The Lamb Inn.